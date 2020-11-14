The Miami Herald is reporting that the Dolphins are looking to improve their wide receiver position at the moment and brought in two players for workouts on Saturday. The two free agents they brought in were Ricardo Louis and Andre Patton. Louis was signed by the Dolphins in April of 2019 and then was placed on injured reserve in May of 2019 ending his season with an injury. In February of 2020 the Dolphins signed Louis to a 1-year contract only to release in him July of 2020, and then re-sign him again in August of 2020, to then release him again on September 1st, 2020. So the Dolphins have some familiarity with Louis and his skill set.

Patton was an undrafted rookie free agent of the Chargers for 3 years. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals this past August only to be released on September 5th, 2020. He was then placed on the Cardinals practice squad but was let go a couple of weeks back on October 27th. If the Dolphins were to add either it would give them some veteran depth at a position they are very thin at and desperately need a veteran body at to come in and assist.

The Herald went on to say that sources inside the Dolphins organization are telling them that the thought is Preston Williams will miss the remainder of the 2020 season unless he makes a surprisingly fast recovery from the foot injury he suffered last Sunday afternoon.

NEW from @AdamHBeasley and me: Lots of Dolphins news today – Key defender back Sunday; Callaway set for debut; Update on Preston Williams timetable; two NFL veterans summoned to team headquarters: https://t.co/qZXPekMa1t — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) November 14, 2020

