Another successful week! Last week finishing 5-3 overall and pushing season record to 34-31. Here are this weeks match ups to make some money on!

Miami (FL) (+2.5) @ Virginia Tech

This seems to be a trap game. After losing to Liberty, Virginia Tech being favored is a slap in the face to the Canes. I believe they will win this game outright. Tech struggles mightily against the run, giving up over 200 yards per game. Miami is going to exploit this with King and Cam’ron Harris. Take Miami with the points or the ML.

Army vs Tulane OVER 47

Both teams are methodical when it comes to running the football. Army does it 95% of the time and average 305 yards on the ground. Tulane has been great at stopping the run only giving up 127 per game. Something has to give. I expect this to be a tight game but I can see some points being put up. Take the over.

Georgia Southern (-10.5) vs Texas State

The Eagles love to run the football. J.D King leads a good group against a defense giving up over 190 yards per game. Expect Southern to get points up early and then continue to run until the game expires. They should cover this one easily.

Wisconsin (-185) @ Michigan

Something isn’t right with Big Blue this year. This is Wisconsin’s only second game of the season having played last 3 weeks ago. I expect a very rested team and a formidable defense to carry the way for the Badgers.

Season Record 14-19

Cleveland (-3) vs Houston

Browns are coming off a bye week and getting back their star running back. With the two-headed monster backfield back, I expect the Browns to run a lot against Houston. Which doesn’t bode well for the Texans giving up nearly 160 yards per game on the ground. Take the Browns.

Green Bay (-13.5) vs Jacksonville

Jake Luton is making his 2nd career start and it is going to be in Green Bay. It is going to be cold and wet at Lambeau and that is a HUGE advantage for Green Bay. I expect Rodgers to light up the Jags early and often. Green Bay by a ton.

Arizona vs Buffalo OVER 56.5

After watching Arizona last week closely, the Bills are going to have their hands full of Kyler Murray. As will the Cardinals with Josh Allen. I don’t see either defense putting up a big fight, so expect a high scoring game. 31-28 could be the final here, so the over is enticing.

Cincinnati (+10.5) @ Pittsburgh

Joe Burrow has been great this year for the Bengals with a terrible OL. He has kept them in it just about every week. After a stunning upset over the Titans, they go into Pittsburgh where they look to stay unbeaten. I believe they will stay unbeaten, but 2 scores to a team that has kept it close almost every game? Steelers almost got caught up in the trap against Dallas, this is another one of those games. Take the points with Cincy.

