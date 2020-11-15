Balance and Trust – The Flo Way

Your Miami Dolphins just capped off their 5th win in a row after beating the Los Angeles Chargers 29-21.

Tua Tagovailoa finished the game with 169 yards passing with 2 TD’s but is where the word balance comes into play with the win against the Chargers, the running game. In his second game as a Dolphins, Salvon Ahmed had 21 carries for 85 yards for the Dolphins, averaging 4 yards a carry. Miami kept the Chargers on their toes by the way of the running game. That came especially on the second to last drive, but before I get there, on the Tua TD pass to Durham Smythe with 11:44 left in the 4th, Tua had a rollout to the left after a fake handoff, and score a TD. That’s what a great running game does. Now back to the second to last drive, before going for a field goal to make it a 15-point lead, Miami called two run plays that had a total of 2 yards. Then on 3rd, Tua hands the ball off to Patrick Laird for a gain of 17, one of the biggest plays off the game to run some clock, get some type of score, and put it in doubt that the Chargers would make a comeback. They score a touchdown on their final drive but were unable to recover the onside kick. That first down by Laird cause Chargers coach Anthony Lynn to use up all his timeouts giving Miami an opportunity to kneel is down.

I don’t know if Salvon Ahmed will be the every-down back when Matt Breida comes back and when Myles Gaskin comes back from IR, but through two games with the Dolphins, we can expect to see Ahmed come into a bigger role for this Dolphins running game, giving Tua Tagovailoa an opportunity to create even bigger plays via the play-action, which he was able to do so all day.

Though Miami’s offense made a huge mistake early in the 2nd quarter. Twice on the same drive, there were a few bad snaps by Dolphins Center Ted Karras. On the first snap, Miami was able to avoid a mistake by Tua being able to complete a 23-yard pass to Devante Parker, despite the bad snap. The second one, not so much. Karras fumbled the snap and it was recovered by Nick Vigil 44 yard run to the Dolphins 37-yard line. Chargers were able to score, but the coaching staff had trust that they let a touchdown drive after a mistake. I said after that if the Dolphins play mistake-free the rest of the way, they would not blow this lead. They didn’t make a big one like that the rest of the way.

Another game in which the Dolphins got a turnover, this time it was via an Interception by Xavien Howard early in the 4th, his league-leading 5th interception. Brian Flores and Josh Boyer, showed one thing, that they have depth. Despite Christian Wilkins missing being on the COVID-19 list, they still got contributions, with 2 TFL’s from Zach Sieler, one from rookie Jason Strowbridge out of UNC, and Benito Jones. Emmanuel Ogbah continues to get to the QB, Nik Needham fooled former Dolphins RB Kalen Ballage to get a sack on Justin Herbert. You didn’t hear Byron Jones’ name a lot today, with him shutting down Mike Williams, giving him no room to get open. There’s a lot of chemistry and trust with this defense, with the defensive line getting contributions from different players, the secondary not leaving receivers open as well, no Charger WR had more than 40 yards receiving, despite Justin Herbert distributing the ball well.

Here is one way that the Charger shot themselves in the foot today, special teams. That’s on coaching, and I’m sure Anthony Lynn will face a lot of questions about what happened to their special teams today. First was a blocked punt, then it was offside on the field goal attempt that gave Miami a first down and then they eventually score to make it a 14-0 game, then Jakeem Grant sets Miami up near midfield, then on a punt late in the second, instead of getting a fair catch to get it around the 10-20 yard line, the Chargers returner lets the ball roll all the way to the Chargers 4, not giving Justin Herbert much field position. Miami only had one mishap on special teams with a Jason Sanders miss from 47 yards, but Sanders still went 3 of 4 on FG’s and made both his extra points, he now has one FG missed on the season.

Flores was okay with taking the field goals instead of going for some 4th & 1’s, because he has trust that more than 9 times out of 10, Sanders is going to make field goals. Combine with the fact that their defense is going to get the ball out, and that the running game is going to help the Dolphins get control of the game when they needed it most, and to help their rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa succeed. That is what balance and trust can do in order to beat a really talented Los Angeles Chargers football team and to get your Miami Dolphins to a 6-3 record, and a half-game back of the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East standings and Miami controlling their own destiny the rest of the way for the division. It’s the Brian Flores way.

