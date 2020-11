Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports on his daily show Monday compared Tua, Burrow, and Herbert the three young rookie quarterbacks after the Dolphins 29-21 victory over the Chargers. His takeaway was that Tua doesn’t have to do much compared to Herbert and Burrow and he doesn’t believe Tua has to do all that much.

