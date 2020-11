Dan Orlovsky and Mina Kimes on ESPN NFL Live spoke about the Dolphins victory over the LA Chargers on Sunday and the impressive turnaround the Dolphins have had this year. And they talk about how and why this team is winning games and all of the things the Dolphins are doing right these days to lead them on this 5 game winning streak.

