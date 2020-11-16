It was a busy day in Davie, Florida on Monday as the Dolphins made two transactions that I don’t think are surprising at all. First, the Dolphins waived running back Jordan Howard. Head Coach Brian Flores said it was a “mutual parting” but I am sure that is just trying to make the best of a bad situation. Howard signed a 2 year $9.75 million contract with $4.75 million guaranteed this offseason and from day one it has been a bad fit. Howard has been beaten out by every other Miami Dolphins running back since the summer and aside from one-yard touchdown runs near the goal-line he has not been productive at all. Some were wondering what took this long to make this roster move as Howard really added no value to the roster at all.

In more positive news the Dolphins gave a contract extension to defensive tackle Zach Sieler. The extension is through the year 2023 and Sieler has earned every penny of it. He has been a pleasant surprise this season as a rotational defensive lineman who has been productive most weeks and added quality depth to the Dolphins defensive line. Sieler has played in nine games this season and started three of them. He has 26 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and eight quarterback hits.

