It is safe to say Skip Bayless isn’t a fan of Tua. He was very critical of his performance against the Chargers stating Tua got away with a few throws that he shouldn’t have gotten away with. Then both he and Shannon Sharpe go after Tua for saying the NFL is easy in his post-game press conference.

