ESPN First Take did a segment on the Miami Dolphins Monday and the success they are having this season after the win over the LA Chargers. They also talk about how far the Dolphins can go in 2020 and what the future is for this team. And talk about the job Brian Flores has done after what he inherited a year ago and where the franchise was last year this time.

