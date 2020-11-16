Aaron and Josh are back with their thoughts following the Dolphins’ FIFTH STRAIGHT VICTORY. The Dolphins beat the Chargers 29-21 behind another great effort from the defense and special teams and a solid showing from the offense, They discuss the good, the bad, and the ugly before looking to what lies ahead. It’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW on DolphinsTalk.com!

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE