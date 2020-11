Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon on PIT discuss who is the better team right now and this season; the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders? An interesting segment on what two well-known members of the national media think about the Miami Dolphins in 2020.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE