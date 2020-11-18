Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to preview this coming Sunday’s Miami Dolphins Game in Denver. We’ll tell you how we see the game going and offer up some predictions. We’ll also discuss the recent Power Rankings as well as talk a bit about the job Flores is doing and how we feel the future is shaping up.
Broncos Preview – Power Rankings
