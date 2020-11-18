Uncharted Territory For Miami Dolphins Fans

Going into Week 11 of most NFL seasons, Miami Dolphins fans begin to turn their attention to the offseason and start to look towards next year. Mostly due to the fact that the team we all root for is usually out of contention by then. Well, my friends, I can proudly tell you that is NOT the case this year. We are in the thick of a playoff chase and in contention to win the AFC East.

The narrative was supposed to be pretty clear on the Miami Dolphins organization in 2020. The 2nd year of their rebuild was supposed to be a “growing year”. Taking lumps and growing pains while we get Tua some experience and continue to build this club in the offseason and beyond. Think again folks as that is not the case right now.

The past five weeks is a small sample size of what Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier and Head Coach Brian Flores imagined when assembling their roster. Players who are competitive, players who are tough, players who are smart and technically sound, and players who buy into “team.” And this formula is proving to be fruitful quicker than anticipated.

After knocking off the LA Chargers and ripping off 5 straight wins, the Miami Dolphins are beginning to gain national recognition. But not just for a defensive end who is playing at an All-Pro level in Ogbah. Not for the feel-good stories of 7th rd pick Myles Gaskin and UDFA Salvon Ahmed stepping up and playing well. Or even for young star Tua Tagovailoa beginning his career 3-0 with a 5/0 TD/INT ratio and a 104.8 QBR. This Miami Dolphins club is gaining recognition because they are winning in all three phases of the game, and that is all thanks to the coaching that Coach Flo and his staff have been able to do.

We are able to move the ball on offense efficiently with Tua at the helm. Skill players are beginning to contribute in ways we haven’t seen before. We are stifling opposing offenses with our sticky cornerbacks and tenacious front 7, which at the beginning of the season many pundits had questions about. And we are playing fast and effectively on special teams. Blocking kicks, punts that are forcing teams deep into their own territory, and while also being nearly automatic in field goals if we pass midfield.

In all my years of being a fan, I have never seen a Miami Dolphins club play so efficiently, so effectively, and so disciplined. We have a dominant defense, a fantastic special teams group, and a young but promising offensive group led by Tua. Folks, we have a complete team for the first time in a long time, we are headed into Uncharted Territory.

