Mike Florio and Chris Simms of PFT talk about the 2020 NFL Coach of the Year award at the midway point of the NFL season and how Brian Flores is in the mix to win the award this year and what his odds are at winning this prestigious honor. They also talk about some of the other coaches who will be in the mix for the award as well.

