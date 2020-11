Tua Tagovailoa is on the Miami Dolphins injury report. It doesn’t appear to be a serious injury and he will be able to play this Sunday but he has a foot injury. Mike Florio goes in depth on how players land on an injury report and how it is tracked by the league.

