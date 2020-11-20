Ok, so the haircut thing happened after the podcast was recorded, but they thought it was funny. It’s another Victory week for our Dolphins! Join Alex and Scott for their weekly look at the Dolphins as they relive the Chargers game and share their observations and insights. The excitement is building on two fronts. A look at our upcoming matchups. A look a the Texans upcoming matchups. A glance across the bottom feeding NFC East. Why? Things are setting up nicely for a playoff run this year, and some great draft picks next year, maybe in the top 5? More shade is thrown at one clueless national network, and what’s up with the broadcast crews we’ve been getting? More examination of Tua’s play, as well as his leadership and character. Fitz a coach? Grant keeps getting better. More sarcasm and some fun jabs at you know who.

