Things are looking up for me, and hopefully you over the last few weeks. Another solid week of NCAA action gave us a 3-1 weekend, pushing us to 6-2 over the last two weeks! Overall 36-32-1 on the season. Here is a look at this week’s games. Let’s make some money!

Appalachian State (+5.5) @ Coastal Carolina

What an amazing surprise Coastal Carolina has been this year. Grayson McCall has been outstanding all season and will get his toughest test of the season against App. State. This is about as evenly matched as it gets for these two teams. Both average over 440 yards of offense and give up less than 325 defensively. 5.5 points seems to be too big a spread and a slap to the face of a very consistent Mountaineers team. I will take the points and go with App St.

Clemson (-31) @ Florida State

Trevor Lawrence is back and Clemson is coming off a stunning loss 2 weeks ago to Notre Dame. What better way to get back on track than to face an awful Florida State team, who is unraveling again. They have had a rash of injuries, players opting out mid-season, and QB’s transferring from the program. Clemson will make quick work here with something to prove. Lay the points and thank me on Saturday afternoon.

Wisconsin @ Northwestern OVER 44

Both teams have a tremendous defense, but I see scoring coming from this game. Wisconsin is very good at rushing the ball and will use a steady dose of play-action to move the football. After destroying Michigan last week, I can’t see this being a 21-20 game. Northwestern will need to do their part to find the end zone but I like the over here.

Oklahoma State @ Oklahoma OVER 59.5

This game worries me a little when it comes to the spread. Oklahoma has dominated this series the past 7 of their last 8 games played. The total has gone under 60 once in that time frame. The over works here.

Season Record 17-20

Philadelphia (+3) @ Cleveland

The news arrived Friday that the Browns will be missing elite pass rusher Myles Garrett (COVID). This should take some of the heat off Carson Wentz to make enough plays. I do like the Eagles here because I am not impressed with Baker Mayfield. The key to this game is keeping Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in check. If this happens, the Eagles should cover this and possibly win outright.

Jacksonville (+10.5) vs Pittsburgh

The Jaguars were 14 point underdogs last week to Green Bay and lost a nail biter by 4. No matter how bad the team has been, they seem to do a great job defensively against Pittsburgh. I think this will stay close and Jags cover, as long as Luton protects the football.

Miami (-3.5) @ Denver

You keep riding this train until it stops. The Dolphins are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games. Denver is reeling and could be without some key starters going into this contest. The Raiders caused havoc for Drew Lock, I wouldn’t expect anything different from Brian Flores. Take the Phins.

Green Bay @ Indianapolis UNDER 51.5

I am shocked the Packers are the underdogs here but this game will hinge on Davante Adams playing. I don’t trust Philip Rivers to put up a ton of points and the Colts defense has just been amazing the last month. I like the under here in a close game.

Season Record 19-12-1

