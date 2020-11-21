Aaron the Brain flies solo to preview the Dolphins’ Week 11 trip to Denver to take on the Broncos. Can the Dolphins pull even with the Bills in the AFC East? Will it be a close, hard fought affair or will the Dolphins cruise to victory? What are the things to look for? Find out on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW on DolphinsTalk.com!

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE