The Miami Dolphins five-game winning streak came to a crashing halt today in Denver as the Dolphins fell to the Broncos 20-13. Tom and Mike are here to break it down on the DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show. With most games, there is the good and bad to go over, in this game, there wasn’t a lot of good from the Miami Dolphins. Outside of a handful of players the team came out and had maybe their worst performance of the season. The big news to come out of this game was the benching of Tua Tagovailoa late in the game as he was replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick. Mike has some strong thoughts on this and did Brian Flores do the right thing in making that move? Overall it was not a day Dolphins fans will want to remember but Tom and Mike break down today’s loss from top to bottom, point out the good and the bad, and talk about the shape of the AFC playoff picture as it stands currently on the DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN GOOGLE PLAY, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE