The Broncos Put An End To the Dolphins Win Streak

The Miami Dolphins faced off against the Denver Broncos for their Week 11 match-up and it didn’t end well. The Dolphins struggled on all sides of the ball today. Denver prevented them from playing their signature style of “team football” which has helped them win their last 5 games in a row.

Tua Tagovailoa and Miami’s offense had no answers for the Broncos pass rush all game. Denver sacked Tua six times and held the rookie quarterback to completing 11 of 20 passes for a meager 80 yards and a touchdown.

However, the Dolphin’s defense was able to help keep Miami in the game at least early on. Causing Broncos quarterback, Drew Lock to throw an interception on his first pass attempt, to Xavien Howard. Which helped set up the Dolphins’ only touchdown drive of the game.

Eventually, the Broncos’ offense would get the ball rolling. On their third drive of the game, quarterback Drew Lock led Denver on an 11 play, 73-yard drive, capped off by a Melvin Gordon rushing touchdown; which tied the game 7-7.

With two successful field goal attempts and Miami only being able to answer with just one field goal of their own, the Denver Broncos ended the first half in the lead with a score of 13-10.

🔥NEW🔥@DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap up Show w/@DolphinsTalkTom and Mike. We break down the Dolphins Loss to Denver. Plus talk about the decision to Bench Tua in this game. #FinsUP https://t.co/0PyVkCTCCd — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) November 23, 2020

During the opening drive of the second half, the Dolphins’ defense showed up huge once again. Stopping Denver’s Melvin Gordon on 4th down and preventing the Broncos from scoring any more points at this critical stage of the game, but more importantly, giving the ball back to Miami.

Unfortunately, Tua and the offense continued to struggle and they suffered their fifth “3 and out” of the game. The Broncos, however, on their next offensive possession, were able to answer with a 10 play, 66-yard drive that ended with a 20-yard touchdown run by Melvin Gordon, his second of the day. Denver increased their lead 20-10 on the Dolphins.

In the 4th quarter, after another drive ended in a punt Miami’s head coach had seen enough, and in a move that’s most likely to bring along a heap of controversy, Brian Flores would bench Tua Tagovailoa.

Enter Ryan Fitzpatrick.

With his ability to extend plays and his veteran savviness, Fitzpatrick was able to inject some energy into this Dolphins offense. Fitzpatrick found a wide-open Mike Gesicki for a 25-yard gain. Which would eventually help put the Dolphins in field goal range, and brought the Broncos lead down to within a touchdown. With the score now 20-13 Broncos.

Now it was time for Miami’s defense to step up one last time and make a play, and they came through After a costly unnecessary roughness penalty on Andrew Van Ginkel, the Broncos had great field position in the red zone yet again. Van Ginkel eager to make up for his penalty was able to punch the ball out of Melvin Gordon’s grasp and force a huge fumble which Miami was able to recover at the 1-yard line.

In the 4th quarter, down 7 points, with a little over five minutes left to play in the game. Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins would have to travel 99 yards and score if they are to send this game into overtime.

Looking as efficient as they have all game, the Dolphins’ offense was able to move the ball and gain some momentum. Fitzpatrick was able to find Devante Parker for a 15-yard pass to help get them away from their endzone. Then Fitzpatrick and Parker would connect again on another big play, this time for 21 yards. With the help of some timely penalties and a few more key offensive plays, the Dolphins found themselves on the Broncos 15-yard line with a minute left to play in the game. On 3rd down, just outside of the endzone, Fitzpatrick looking for Devante Parker once more forces a pass into the endzone that gets intercepted by Denver’s Justin Simmons, and preventing any shot Miami had at making a comeback.

The Denver Broncos defeated the Miami Dolphins 20-13. Putting an end to the Dolphins win streak and causing their record to drop to 6-4.

Losing to Denver now sets Miami back in their playoff aspiration. Before this game the Dolphins held the 6th AFC playoff spot, now with the loss, they drop to 9th with an outside shot to still make the playoffs.

However, before this team can start thinking about making the playoffs. They have a lot of issues they need to address.

Brian Flores has already declared that Tua will remain the starter going forward. But this won’t stop NFL critics from wondering why the head coach pulled his rookie quarterback from the game, instead of letting him battle through his struggles.

The Dolphins will look to bounce back and correct their issues next week against our winless division rivals, the 0-10 New York Jets.

