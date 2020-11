Colin Cowherd on FS1 Monday morning spoke about the Tua benching and stated he had no issues with the call and how head coach Brian Flores handled the situation. He thinks Tua will be fine moving forward. Click below to hear all of what Colin had to say on the matter.

