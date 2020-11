ESPN Football Analyst Dan Orlovsky said he was disappointed with how the Dolphins handled Tua in Sunday’s loss to Denver. He was disappointed they pulled him in the first moment of resistance. That in the first sign of struggle the Dolphins put Tua on the bench and didn’t have the trust in him to lead the team back when down 10 points.

