The Dolphins travel to New York to play the NY Jets this weekend which means it’s METLIFE TAKEOVER time! Joining me on today’s podcast is one of the co-founders of the Metlife Takeover Igor to talk about this year’s event and how this will be different than your typical Metlife Takeover in the COVID-19 world we are living in. Igor tells everyone how they can participate virtually via ZOOM on Sunday, what prizes they have for raffles they are holding, and where all the money they raise through the raffles is going. Plus, we talk some football as well and get Igor’s thoughts on the Miami Dolphins 2020 season thus far.

ZOOM LINK FOR SUNDAY’s METLIFE TAKEOVER EVENT: CLICK HERE

BUY YOUR RAFFLE TICKETS FOR THE BRIAN FLORES AUTOGRAPHED HELMET: CLICK HERE

For the 50/50 Raffle to raise money for the west coast fire relief efforts. Tickets are $5 or 5 tickets for $20. We will draw after the game. We only take PayPal so send the money to dolfansnyc@gmail.com

