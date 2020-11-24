On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Tom talks about the Dolphins offensive line situation and the news from Monday that Jesse Davis has been placed on the COVID-19 list. What that may mean for the Dolphins offensive line this upcoming week with Solomon Kindley also injured and his status also in doubt. Also, Tom talks about how the media and fans are overreacting to Tua and his poor performance on Sunday. How everyone needs to relax and take a deep breath and understand Tua just had his 4th start in the NFL and grand proclamations on what he will or won’t be shouldn’t be made yet. And Tom looks at other NFL quarterbacks and the first 4 starts of their NFL careers and how Tua compares to them. All of this and more on the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN GOOGLE PLAY, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE