Michael Smith of the NBC show BROTHER FROM ANOTHER says that Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross made the Dolphins play Tua a few weeks ago (even though this has been debunked by the local South Florida media which is close to the situation) and when Brian Flores benched Tua it proves that and proves him right. Michael Holley has the exact opposite opinion and defends Brian Flores and the Dolphins and doesn’t believe Stephen Ross forced Tua on the field.

