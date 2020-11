Peter King was on the Rich Eisen Show and had an interesting take on the Dolphins quarterback situation and head coach Brian Flores benching Tua. According to Peter King, “SO WHAT” Tua was benched? It’s not that big of a deal and people are making too much out of this move. That there is no written rule that you can’t pull a quarterback if he is having a bad day and more teams should do this.

