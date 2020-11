Chris Simms and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk on the NBC Sports Network talk about how Tua can lead a team if he is going to be a guy who is getting benched from the quarterback position. And how this benching will affect the Miami Dolphins moving forward. And is there more to this story of why Tua was benched because his stat line wasn’t bad.

