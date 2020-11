Jay Williams of ESPN has a problem with Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores benching Tua on Sunday. Jay Williams feels the Dolphins head coach opened the door for criticism of his young quarterback for no reason and if Fitzpatrick did lead a comeback he just sabotaged his young quarterback. Keyshawn Johnson totally disagrees and has no problem with what Brian Flores and the Dolphins did with Tua last week.

