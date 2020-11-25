On this Day in Dolphins History, one of the most memorable victories in the history of the Dolphins organization took place. It was Thanksgiving day 1993 and the Miami Dolphins were playing the Dallas Cowboys. The Dolphins were down to their third-string quarterback as both Dan Marino and Scott Mitchell were injured and unavailable for this game. The city of Dallas was hit with a horrible snowstorm on this day and the game took place on a snow-covered field. The game came down to the final moments and Miami lined up for a game-winning field goal which was missed. But Leon Lett ran and touched the football and turned it over back to Miami and gave the Dolphins another opportunity. In which then the Dolphins were able to kick the game-winning field goal and go home with a victory.

