On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian have their SUPER SPECIAL THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR! A show like no other to celebrate not only the Miami Dolphins but Thanksgiving and all of the things we as Miami Dolphins fans have to be thankful for. We talk briefly about last week’s loss to the Broncos and the Dolphins quarterback situation and the benching of Tua, Ian and Mike have opposing views on the matter and debate the situation. They also preview this week’s game vs the Jets and what Miami must do to win. Also, they tell you about the virtual METLIFE TAKEOVER that is taking place Sunday and how you can participate from the comfort of your own home. And like all SUPER SPECIAL THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR’S Mike and Ian talk about all the things they are thankful for this year (both serious and funny) and share what their Thanksgiving day table will look like and all of the various foods they like and dislike on Thanksgiving. Plus we read your tweets and emails on what you sent us for favorite side dishes and things you are thankful for! So, as you have your Thanksgiving morning coffee and toast or as you are slaving away over the stove preparing your Thanksgiving meal, sit back and listen to Ian and Mike SUPER SPECIAL THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR edition of the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

