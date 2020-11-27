It’s that time of year again, BLACK FRIDAY is here and our friends over at Fanatics.com have some great deals going on with Miami Dolphins merchandise you can get for yourself or as Christmas Gifts for the Dolphins fans in your life.

To search the Miami Dolphins section of the Fanatics.com Website please use this link: CLICK HERE

Below are a few featured items on sale at this time and Tua Merchandise as well.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE