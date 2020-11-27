***WARNING: Profanity***

Aaron and Josh are back to preview what SHOULD be the final time the Dolphins go up against a team led by Adam Gase—the Stinkin’ New York Jets. They tell you what the Dolphins should do on both sides of the ball to win, discuss whether or not Tua should be starting, and Josh shares a take about what the NFL should do in regarding the Baltimore Ravens’ COVID-19 outbreak. All this, but #OneHotTake from the listeners! It’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW on DolphinsTalk.com!

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE