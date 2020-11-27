At his press conference on Friday Brian Flores said that running back Salvon Ahmed is out for this Sunday’s game vs the Jets. Rookie offensive linemen Solomon Kindley is also out. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is listed as questionable with an injury to his thumb on his throwing hand. Jakeem Grant is also listed as questionable.

Flores said Salvon Ahmed is out Sunday. Non-committal on Tua and Myles Gaskin — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) November 27, 2020

If Tua cannot go then Ryan Fitzpatrick will start the game vs the Jets. Head coach Brian Flores said he will review tape from practice this week and then decide if Tua starts Sunday. At running the Dolphins situation is less clear as Myles Gaskin has been at practice this week but his status for Sunday is up in the air. Matt Breida may be the starting running back Sunday.

Solomon Kindley also out .. Jakeem and Tua questionable — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) November 27, 2020

On the offensive line, the Dolphins may have a real mess on their hands. With Kindley out and Jesse Davis on the COVID list and unlikely to play the right side of the Dolphins offensive line will be very inexperienced.

The Dolphins depth at wide receiver is already depleted. Grant is currently the Dolphins #2 WR and if he cannot go that unit will be depending on many young and unproven players in larger roles than they are accustomed to.

More on this story as it develops.

