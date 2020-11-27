Happy thanksgiving to all Dolfans, and everyone else too. There is food talk. What’s on your menu? In this episode, Alex and Scott have a few messages for fellow fans, national media “hot takers”, the Dolphins Coaching staff, and more. As is their in-season method, they cover the Broncos game, albeit more philosophically than “hard” observation this time around. What? Greenburgermeister didn’t get laid off? How will the Dolphins “get well?” after the road loss? How will Tua get well? (That’s a trick question). Despite a bad Sunday all around, the football gods have been kind. It’s in the plan. Scott has a bit of an emotional rollercoaster in this episode and forces this episode into the “explicit” category with a curse or two. You’ve been warned. There is Covid related sadness, a bit of anger, a rare disagreement around Gase, and much wisdom to be shared.

