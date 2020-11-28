Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that the Dolphins have downgraded quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to Doubtful on Sunday. With Tua unlikely to play the Dolphins will start Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback and are expected to call Reid Sinnett up from the practice squad to be the #2 quarterback. With Tua’s future in doubt beyond this week, they may sign Jake Rudock to bring in quarterback depth to the roster. Rudock visited with the Dolphins on Friday at their facility. There is no word on how many week’s Tua may miss with this injury.

Tua downgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game vs. Jets. Ryan Fitzpatrick on deck. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2020

One has to wonder if this injury is more than a one-week situation if Ryan Fitzpatrick doesn’t keep the starting quarterback job for the remainder of the season to prevent a quarterback carousel each week which wouldn’t help the offense find a rhythm and maybe damage the chances of the team making the playoffs.

More on this story as it develops.

