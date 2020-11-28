Here is this weeks edition of the Gambling Corner!

Michigan (-110) vs Penn State

This game typically has more pizzazz. But these two teams are not good. I will go with Michigan in this one, as Penn State provides no confidence for bettors over their 5 games. They are a shell of who they have been under James Franklin. Go with Big Blue.

Buffalo vs Kent State OVER 68

MACtion!! This is going to be the best matchup in this conference all season. Kent State averages over 600 yards of offense and 50 points per game. Buffalo scores just about 45 per game and over 450 in offense. I can see this going over.

Ole Miss (-9.5) vs Mississippi State

Lane Kiffin’s squad is starting to find their stride, scoring over 50 in their last two games. The Bulldogs have struggled all season to put up points. Even with the Rebels defense poor, they won’t win a track meet, let alone stay close.

TCU (-24.5) @ Kansas

Kansas can’t score and can’t stop anyone. Not a good recipe for a team trying to win their first game. TCU should have the spread covered by halftime.

Season Record 18-23

Buffalo vs LA Chargers OVER 53.5

Chargers are without their top two defensive players in this game. This should help Josh Allen and co put up points. I would expect Justin Herbert to go shot for shot in this game, which makes the over enticing. Should be in the 50s at kickoff as well, which bodes well for Herbert.

NY Giants (-6) @ Cincinnati

The Giants defense has been a bright spot in an otherwise bad year. The Bengals now losing Joe Burrow to injury thrusts Ryan Finley into the starting role. That plays right into Patrick Graham’s defense hands. Also no Joe Mixon again, this is a perfect scenario for the Giants to get win 4.

Minnesota (-3) vs Carolina

The Vikings looking to rebound to a loss against Dallas gets the Panthers at home, who gives up 150 yards per game on the ground. Dalvin Cook should have a field day, and ruin Teddy Bridgwater’s return to Minnesota.

Atlanta (+3.5) vs Las Vegas

I think Vegas is going to struggle against the pass in this one. Falcons getting a shade more than a FG will bode well for them. I think Vegas wins, but they won’t win by more than a field goal.

Season Record 20-15-1

