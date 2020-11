Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald the Miami Dolphins removed Jesse Davis from the COVID list and he is eligible to play Sunday vs the NY Jets. Davis will most likely start at right guard with rookie Solomon Kindley already declared as out for Sunday’s game. Rookie Robert Hunt is expected to start at right tackle.

