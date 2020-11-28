The Miami Dolphins failed to activate running back off injured reserve by the 4 pm Saturday deadline meaning he will not be eligible to play Sunday vs the NY Jets. Salvon Ahmed is also ruled out for this Sunday’s game with an injury as well. The Dolphins will go into this contest with Matt Breida, Patrick Laird, and DeAndre Washington as the only healthy running backs on their roster.

Dolphins didn't activate Myles Gaskin by today's 4 pm deadline. So with Ahmed also out, Ryan Fitzpatrick-led Dolphins will have three RBs tomorrow at Jets: Breida, Washington, Laird. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) November 28, 2020

No word yet on the status of Gaskin for next week’s game vs Cincinnati and if he will be able to play then.

