With the thumb injury to Tua’s throwing hand and his status for Sunday’s game vs the Jets and beyond up in the air, the Dolphins visited with Jake Rudock on Friday per NBC Sports. If Tua’s injury is something that keeps him off the field for multiple weeks, the organization will need more depth at quarterback as currently the only other quarterback on their roster behind Ryan Fitzpatrick is Reid Sinnett. Sinnett is on the practice squad and more of someone they are looking to develop and not someone they want to put on the field. Rudock would be looked at as the #2 quarterback behind Fitzpatrick should they sign him and if Tua has to miss any time beyond this week. If signed though Rudock wouldn’t be eligible to play this Sunday vs the Jets per the NFL’s 2020 COVID policy.

Jake Rudock visiting Dolphins for at least fourth time this season, as @AaronWilson_NFL noted. Has been on practice squad with Miami earlier this season. Would set up as backup option to Fitzpatrick if Tua thumb injury lingers. San Diego rookie Reid Sinnett is Fins' p-squad QB. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) November 27, 2020

Rudock is from the South Florida area and someone who has been on Miami’s off-season and pre-season roster. He has also spent time on Miami’s practice squad earlier this season.

More on this story as it develops.

