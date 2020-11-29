It’s week 12 of the NFL season and we have the only Miami Dolphins Pre-Game Show you need to listen to every week. The DolphinsTalk.com COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREGAME SHOW! Tom Ernisse and Dante Collinelli preview the match-up between the Miami Dolphins and the NY Jets. They go over the injury report and talk about the key match-ups to keep an eye on Sunday during this contest.
