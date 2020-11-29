UPDATED STANDINGS THROUGH ELEVEN WEEKS:

*****

Aaron: 52-37-1
Josh: 49-40-1
Mike: 48-41-1
Tom: 46-43-1
Big E: 45-44-1

*****

Aaron extended his lead last week and we are starting to see some separation in the standings. What will Week 12 bring?

ARIZONA @ DETROIT

Mike: Detroit
Tom: Detroit
Big E: Detroit
Aaron: Detroit
Josh: Arizona

 

WASHINGTON @ DALLAS

Mike: Washington
Tom: Dallas
Big E: Dallas
Aaron: Dallas
Josh: Dallas

 

MIAMI @ NEW YORK JETS

Mike: Miami
Tom: Miami
Big E: Miami
Aaron: Miami
Josh: Miami

 

ARIZONA @ NEW ENGLAND

Mike: Arizona
Tom: Arizona
Big E: Arizona
Aaron: Arizona
Josh: Arizona

 

CAROLINA @ MINNESOTA

Mike: Minnesota
Tom: Minnesota
Big E: Minnesota
Aaron: Minnesota
Josh: Minnesota

 

CLEVELAND @ JACKSONVILLE

Mike: Cleveland
Tom: Jacksonville
Big E: Cleveland
Aaron: Cleveland
Josh: Cleveland

 

TENNESSEE @ INDIANAPOLIS

Mike: Indianapolis
Tom: Indianapolis
Big E: Indianapolis
Aaron: Indianapolis
Josh: Indianapolis

 

NEW YORK GIANTS @ CINCINNATI

Mike: Cincinnati
Tom: New York
Big E: New York
Aaron: New York
Josh: New York

 

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS @ BUFFALO

Mike: Buffalo
Tom: Los Angeles
Big E: Los Angeles
Aaron: Buffalo
Josh: Buffalo

 

LAS VEGAS @ ATLANTA  

Mike: Atlanta
Tom: Las Vegas
Big E: Las Vegas
Aaron: Las Vegas
Josh: Las Vegas

 

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS @ LOS ANGELES RAMS

Mike: Los Angeles
Tom: Los Angeles
Big E: Los Angeles
Aaron: Los Angeles
Josh: Los Angeles

 

NEW ORLEANS @ DENVER

Mike: New Orleans
Tom: New Orleans
Big E: New Orleans
Aaron: Denver
Josh: New Orleans

 

KANSAS CITY @ TAMPA BAY

Mike: Kansas City
Tom: Kansas City
Big E: Tampa Bay
Aaron: Kansas City
Josh: Kansas City

 

CHICAGO @ GREEN BAY

Mike: Green Bay
Tom: Green Bay
Big E: Green Bay
Aaron: Green Bay
Josh: Green Bay

 

SEATTLE @ PHILADELPHIA

Mike: Seattle
Tom: Seattle
Big E: Seattle
Aaron: Seattle
Josh: Seattle

 

BALTIMORE @ PITTSBURGH

Mike: Pittsburgh
Tom: Pittsburgh
Big E: Pittsburgh
Aaron: Pittsburgh
Josh: Pittsburgh