UPDATED STANDINGS THROUGH ELEVEN WEEKS:

Aaron: 52-37-1

Josh: 49-40-1

Mike: 48-41-1

Tom: 46-43-1

Big E: 45-44-1

Aaron extended his lead last week and we are starting to see some separation in the standings. What will Week 12 bring?

ARIZONA @ DETROIT

Mike: Detroit

Tom: Detroit

Big E: Detroit

Aaron: Detroit

Josh: Arizona

WASHINGTON @ DALLAS

Mike: Washington

Tom: Dallas

Big E: Dallas

Aaron: Dallas

Josh: Dallas

MIAMI @ NEW YORK JETS

Mike: Miami

Tom: Miami

Big E: Miami

Aaron: Miami

Josh: Miami

ARIZONA @ NEW ENGLAND

Mike: Arizona

Tom: Arizona

Big E: Arizona

Aaron: Arizona

Josh: Arizona

CAROLINA @ MINNESOTA

Mike: Minnesota

Tom: Minnesota

Big E: Minnesota

Aaron: Minnesota

Josh: Minnesota

CLEVELAND @ JACKSONVILLE

Mike: Cleveland

Tom: Jacksonville

Big E: Cleveland

Aaron: Cleveland

Josh: Cleveland

TENNESSEE @ INDIANAPOLIS

Mike: Indianapolis

Tom: Indianapolis

Big E: Indianapolis

Aaron: Indianapolis

Josh: Indianapolis

NEW YORK GIANTS @ CINCINNATI

Mike: Cincinnati

Tom: New York

Big E: New York

Aaron: New York

Josh: New York

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS @ BUFFALO

Mike: Buffalo

Tom: Los Angeles

Big E: Los Angeles

Aaron: Buffalo

Josh: Buffalo

LAS VEGAS @ ATLANTA

Mike: Atlanta

Tom: Las Vegas

Big E: Las Vegas

Aaron: Las Vegas

Josh: Las Vegas

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS @ LOS ANGELES RAMS

Mike: Los Angeles

Tom: Los Angeles

Big E: Los Angeles

Aaron: Los Angeles

Josh: Los Angeles

NEW ORLEANS @ DENVER

Mike: New Orleans

Tom: New Orleans

Big E: New Orleans

Aaron: Denver

Josh: New Orleans

KANSAS CITY @ TAMPA BAY

Mike: Kansas City

Tom: Kansas City

Big E: Tampa Bay

Aaron: Kansas City

Josh: Kansas City

CHICAGO @ GREEN BAY

Mike: Green Bay

Tom: Green Bay

Big E: Green Bay

Aaron: Green Bay

Josh: Green Bay

SEATTLE @ PHILADELPHIA

Mike: Seattle

Tom: Seattle

Big E: Seattle

Aaron: Seattle

Josh: Seattle

BALTIMORE @ PITTSBURGH

Mike: Pittsburgh

Tom: Pittsburgh

Big E: Pittsburgh

Aaron: Pittsburgh

Josh: Pittsburgh