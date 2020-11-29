UPDATED STANDINGS THROUGH ELEVEN WEEKS:
*****
Aaron: 52-37-1
Josh: 49-40-1
Mike: 48-41-1
Tom: 46-43-1
Big E: 45-44-1
*****
Aaron extended his lead last week and we are starting to see some separation in the standings. What will Week 12 bring?
ARIZONA @ DETROIT
Mike: Detroit
Tom: Detroit
Big E: Detroit
Aaron: Detroit
Josh: Arizona
WASHINGTON @ DALLAS
Mike: Washington
Tom: Dallas
Big E: Dallas
Aaron: Dallas
Josh: Dallas
MIAMI @ NEW YORK JETS
Mike: Miami
Tom: Miami
Big E: Miami
Aaron: Miami
Josh: Miami
ARIZONA @ NEW ENGLAND
Mike: Arizona
Tom: Arizona
Big E: Arizona
Aaron: Arizona
Josh: Arizona
CAROLINA @ MINNESOTA
Mike: Minnesota
Tom: Minnesota
Big E: Minnesota
Aaron: Minnesota
Josh: Minnesota
CLEVELAND @ JACKSONVILLE
Mike: Cleveland
Tom: Jacksonville
Big E: Cleveland
Aaron: Cleveland
Josh: Cleveland
TENNESSEE @ INDIANAPOLIS
Mike: Indianapolis
Tom: Indianapolis
Big E: Indianapolis
Aaron: Indianapolis
Josh: Indianapolis
NEW YORK GIANTS @ CINCINNATI
Mike: Cincinnati
Tom: New York
Big E: New York
Aaron: New York
Josh: New York
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS @ BUFFALO
Mike: Buffalo
Tom: Los Angeles
Big E: Los Angeles
Aaron: Buffalo
Josh: Buffalo
LAS VEGAS @ ATLANTA
Mike: Atlanta
Tom: Las Vegas
Big E: Las Vegas
Aaron: Las Vegas
Josh: Las Vegas
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS @ LOS ANGELES RAMS
Mike: Los Angeles
Tom: Los Angeles
Big E: Los Angeles
Aaron: Los Angeles
Josh: Los Angeles
NEW ORLEANS @ DENVER
Mike: New Orleans
Tom: New Orleans
Big E: New Orleans
Aaron: Denver
Josh: New Orleans
KANSAS CITY @ TAMPA BAY
Mike: Kansas City
Tom: Kansas City
Big E: Tampa Bay
Aaron: Kansas City
Josh: Kansas City
CHICAGO @ GREEN BAY
Mike: Green Bay
Tom: Green Bay
Big E: Green Bay
Aaron: Green Bay
Josh: Green Bay
SEATTLE @ PHILADELPHIA
Mike: Seattle
Tom: Seattle
Big E: Seattle
Aaron: Seattle
Josh: Seattle
BALTIMORE @ PITTSBURGH
Mike: Pittsburgh
Tom: Pittsburgh
Big E: Pittsburgh
Aaron: Pittsburgh
Josh: Pittsburgh