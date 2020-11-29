The NFL Network is reporting that Tua has swelling in his left thumb and could miss multiple weeks with this injury. If this is the case this may end his 2020 season to the point of when/if he is healthy enough to return he returns as the back-up quarterback. As a team in the middle of a stretch run to make the playoffs can’t have a quarterback carousel and constant change at that position week to week.

NFL Network reporting there's swelling in Tua's thumb and he could miss multiple weeks — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) November 29, 2020

More on this story as it develops

