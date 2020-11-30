Welcome to the pilot edition of Miami Musings; your source for Miami Dolphins’ thoughts and reflections. If you are the wonderous type of Miami Dolphins fan who enjoys the smaller storylines within a football game, then this weekly segment will be right up your alley. Miami Musings will essentially be a collection of observations and curiosities that just can’t seem to find their way into my weekly post-game Dolphins reporting here on DolphinsTalk.com.

The Miami Dolphins may be the one NFL team most affected by the lack of a pre-season. With a 2nd-year head coach in Brian Flores, new offensive and defensive coordinators, massive roster turnover, and COVID complications, early-season losses to both the Patriots and Bills might have been avoided. 7-4 could very well have been 9-2.

Speaking of massive roster turnover, I find it fascinating that this Dolphins team can essentially be broken down into three distinct factions. First, there are the “holdovers” who successfully transitioned into “The Plan.” Guys like Jerome Baker, Bobby McCain, DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant, Jesse Davis, Xavien Howard, Matt Haack, and Davon Godchaux, all share a unique bond they should be proud of.

Second, are the “Patriot Imports”; players brought in by Brian Flores who have experienced winning, championship football. Elandon Roberts, Eric Rowe, Ted Karras, Kyle Van Noy, and Kamu Grugier-Hill all serve an important purpose when it comes to mentorship by example.

Lastly, the largest group represented are the non-Patriot free agent signings and draft classes carefully scouted and agreed upon by Chris Grier and Brian Flores. These players represent the present and future of the Miami Dolphins.

The Myles Gaskin/Salvon Ahmed duo is interesting to me. Both are similarly sized and possess skillsets that really aren’t too different from one another. How interesting it is that both of them played together at the University of Washington. There’s a story to be told somewhere, here.

Jerome Baker is so important to this Dolphins Defense. It’s been a long time since Miami had an elite outside linebacker.

The work that Danny Crossman and his Special Teams unit have put in on a week to week basis cannot go unnoticed. Games have been won this season because of Miami’s Special Teams.

The rise of linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel on defense and special teams is beautiful to watch. He’s always around the ball and his momentum-changing plays have become a trademark. I seem to remember another linebacker drafted by the Dolphins in the 5th Round who went on to become a pretty good player.

Speaking of Zach Thomas, do you remember how he found his way into the starting lineup? He replaced another pretty good linebacker who then became a pretty good coach as well: Jack del Rio. Let’s just hope Vince Biegel, who opened the door for Van Ginkel, is back part of this team next year after tearing his Achilles in training camp. Did you know they both played college ball for Wisconsin? Wisconsin has put out some pretty good linebackers over the years.

I’m getting tired of seeing Minkah Fitzpatrick interceptions turn into huge returns; many for “pick-sixes.” With Pittsburgh at 10-0 and the Dolphins now at 7-4, it’s not too far fetched to think that these two teams may be destined for a post-season collision. Minkah would have been a tremendous chess piece for Brian Flores had he just bought into his defensive philosophy. Instead, he whined his way out the door. Perhaps Austin Jackson will steamroll him one day.

