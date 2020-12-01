On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike talks about the big news from Monday that the Dolphins Week 16 game vs the Raiders has been moved to Saturday, December 26th on the NFL Network. Mike talks about how this affects the Dolphins schedule that week now since they will have a short week to prepare for the Raiders and the Raiders play on a Thursday night the week before having some extended time to prepare and rest for the Dolphins. Also, as the Dolphins enter the stretch run of the final five games of the season what are the areas of concern they have to clean up to get a playoff spot. Mike goes over what he thinks the two biggest areas the Dolphins need to improve at if they want to have post-season play in 2020. In closing, Mike has a heart-to-heart conversation with the Miami Dolphins Nation in particular the segment of the fan base who wasn’t happy with how the team looked Sunday vs the Jets even in a victory. Mike explains why all fans of the Dolphins need to relax and enjoy the ride of this 2020 season and get used to winning and not be so doom and gloom all the time!

