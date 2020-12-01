Get to 8-4 Before KC Comes To Town

Here we go, last 5 weeks of the season, where the Dolphins stand at 7-4, and a Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals team will come to town, with Miami expecting to win that game. This sets up nicely for their meeting against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

That is the mission; that is the goal—one game at a time.

The Miami Dolphins took care of business this past Sunday, defeating the New York Jets 20-3 in New Jersey. The defense was dominant, while the offense was a bit concerning. In their two games against the New York Jets, the Dolphins outscored them 44-3. 3 points in two games against a single opponent more than just embarrassing. I don’t even know if there is a worse word to describe Adam Gase and the Jets. However, the Dolphins did what was expected, beat a team they were supposed to; it’s that simple.

That is why I am moving on fairly quickly from this game, and it’s on to the next one. At home against the team that finished 2-14 last season. Of course, we anticipated a Joe Burrow vs. Tua Tagovailoa matchup, but we might even have either QB in this game. Joe Burrow sustained a season-ending knee injury in Cincinnati’s game against the Washington Football Team just a few weeks ago. Tua Tagovailoa sustained a minor thumb injury during practice while hitting his thumb against a teammate’s helmet during practice. This is what caused Tua to miss the Week 12 game against the Jets in the first place.

🚨NEW🚨@DolphinsTalk.com Podcast: Dolphins fans have to get used to winning. Mike has a heart to heart with @MiamiDolphins fans. https://t.co/7grKwlwYWO — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) December 1, 2020

How did the Bengals do without Joe Burrow in their game against the New York Giants? Cincinnati started Brandon Allen; a 2016 6th round pick out of Arkansas(201st overall). How did he do? Went 17/29 passing, 1 TD, 1 INT, and lost a fumble on a sack on the first play of their final drive in an attempt to at least try to set up a game-winning field goal. So, not a good start for Brandon Allen and the Bengals. Cincinnati had 155 yards of total offense, 40 of them coming from the ground, averaging 3.4 yards per play, and a time of possession of 22:34. I also want to remind you that one of Cincinnati’s scores came from a special teams TD. On their other TD drive, the Giants had 2 penalties for a combined 32 yards, gifting the Bengals that drive, and yet they still had a chance to win the game. They had this type of performance against a terrible New York Giants team. So on paper, the Miami Dolphins should win easily. Yes, any given Sunday holds, like how the Dolphins experienced against the Broncos or how the Raiders performed against the Falcons this past weekend, but I don’t see a reason to believe that the Dolphins will lose this game. The Bengals are 26th in scoring offense and 22nd in scoring defense, and just came off a season where they finished 2-14, so this franchise has a long way to go.

Get to 8-4; it’s that simple. The NFL on CBS crew this past Sunday announced during the Chiefs-Buccaneers game that the crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo would be calling Dolphins-Chiefs in Week 14. When you have that crew coming to Miami, you know it’s a big game. However, if the Dolphins want to be taken seriously before even getting to that game, they have to take care of their business against Cincinnati. Yes, they dropped one against the Denver Broncos, but that’s the past. What matters is this game this week.

Brian Flores made it clear that when Tua is healthy, he is the starter. Yes. Flo has changed his mind many times on the QB situation, but I believe that when you invest in a 5th overall pick at QB, he is your guy, and if he goes down, you go down with him.

There are no current updates on whether Tua Tagovailoa will play or not after missing the Jets game, but even if Ryan Fitzpatrick has to start another week under center, he should be good enough to beat the Bengals. So if Tua’s thumb is not okay for this week, Fitzpatrick can hold the fort, and maybe Tua can rest up and be ready for their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14.

Get to 8-4, and we will go from there.

