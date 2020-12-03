Jim Johnson and Louis Ragone join Michael Fink to discuss the upcoming Miami Dolphins game against the Cincinnati Bengals. We give you our predictions, talk a little about Chris Grier, Devante Parker, Xavian Howard, offensive line rookies, broken running game, and of course Tua Tagovailoa.
