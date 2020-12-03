Miami Dolphins Player Spotlight: Malcolm Perry

Have you ever watched a college football player in person who made your jaw drop? The type of player on offense who takes over the entire game is why fans go to watch?

Players from recent years like CeeDee Lamb or Derrick Henry come to mind, as do players from a few years back like Reggie Bush or even Darren McFadden. These kinds of players are exceedingly rare, and NFL teams are lucky when they acquire such talents.

So what if I told you that the Miami Dolphins have a rookie this year who fits this description of being a game-changing type player on offense? A guy who finished his college career with almost 4,500 yards rushing at more than 7 yards per carrying and whose single-season rushing record of 2,017 yards ranks him above names like J.K. Dobbins last year, Le’Veon Bell in 2012, and even Bo Jackson in 1985?

That player is Malcolm Perry, drafted in the 7th round this year out of Navy.

So far, Perry has managed only 7 receptions for 62 yards as a receiver and only has 2 carries as a rusher. This week against the Bengals, his status is up in the air because of a chest injury he suffered last week.

He hasn’t lit the world NFL world on fire thus far in his rookie season, but there’s more that you need to understand to appreciate what Perry brings to this team fully…

Let me change the setting from South Beach, home of the Dolphins, to Annapolis, Maryland, where Malcolm Perry played college ball. As a Midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy, Perry saw extensive action at quarterback the final three years of his college career. Initially wanting to play running back, a combination of injuries to players around him and other extenuating circumstances led Perry to the quarterback position early on during his time at Navy.

His ability at running back transferred to his play at quarterback, and the results were spectacular: He was capable as a passer, but running the triple-option at Navy led him to yearly rushing totals of 1,182, 1,087, and 2,017 yards in 2017, 2016, and 2017, respectively.

He was the type of player who took over games, who fans specifically went to watch.

The daily schedule for most Midshipmen (students) at the Naval Academy can only be described as a grind, a roulette wheel of responsibilities that never seems to land on the few green spaces that stand for a blessing like “free time.” And while attending football games on the weekend is a good break in the routine, it’s still a mandatory event (sorry if I ruined anyone’s day by spilling the beans that the stands are always full at Navy games because the students have to go).

It’s compulsory attendance.

And many weekends, some Midshipmen would rather get their homework done or relax and read a book than march to and from the stadium for a game that’s right in the middle of their Saturday.

Malcolm Perry changed all that.

For the three years he played at Navy, students around campus didn’t talk about going to watch “the game” — they talked about going to watch “Malcolm.” Suddenly, people wanted to spend five hours on a Saturday marching to the game and watching the triple-option offense.

Perry’s effect was remarkable. That’s the type of excitement he brought to Navy — the place was an electric factory every time the ball was in his hands, which was often. If you don’t believe me, check out this highlight from Army-Navy last year. In a beatdown of Army, Perry finished with 304 rushing yards.

That’s not a typo.

He ran over, around, and through the Army defense to the tune of an astounding 10.5 yards per carrying. And he did this routinely to opposing teams.

What’s more, is the fact that he was able to excel on the playing field despite all the other commitments at a service academy. The daily routine at these schools becomes a much-ballyhooed topic each year leading up the Army-Navy game (and I suppose I’m right on time with the game coming up in about a week), but it can’t be overstated for a player like Perry:

5:00 AM — get up for lifting

7:00 — formation and breakfast

7:55 — morning classes start

12:00 PM — formation, lunch, and football meetings

1:30 — afternoon classes start

4:00 — football practice

7:00 — dinner

8:00 — homework and other military commitments (usually takes more than a couple of hours)

Somewhere in there, you find time to sleep (see what I was saying about the roulette wheel?).

The schedule is busy enough for non-varsity athletes, but for the football team’s starting quarterback and hands-down, the squad’s most important player? It’s on another level.

Perry was able to have a successful collegiate career even with all the other time commitments, but getting to the NFL from a school like the Navy is a separate challenge altogether.

It’s no secret that players from service academies are rarely drafted into the NFL. Scouts shy away from them as prospects because of their level of competition in college, the lack of star power on the teams, and most of all, the conflict of a looming service commitment after graduation. Luckily, Perry was able to get his service deferred via a waiver through the Department of Defense after the Dolphins drafted him.

So far this year, he’s shown some promise that his skillset in the college — short-area quickness, incredible balance, and overall slipperiness — can translate to the NFL:

malcolm perry making magic pic.twitter.com/RXIbIwe8Cv — josh houtz (@houtz) November 15, 2020

Also encouraging is his development as a pure wide receiver in the slot, the place on offense he’s most likely to continue seeing the field as a pro. This play during the Chargers game demonstrates his increasing knowledge of the position as he runs a hot route after spotting the blitzing cornerback (he’s the receiver second from the bottom here):

Here’s one example of Malcolm Perry ID’ing and pointing out the cat blitz, going hot. Just solid execution for an 8 yard gain on 1st & 10. It’s about being dependable. pic.twitter.com/JGOjvL0y84 — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) November 19, 2020

After a wildly successful college career, Perry is showing promise as an NFL receiver that should excite Dolphins fans.

Beyond Perry nursing a chest injury for this week, however, the downside is that as a 7th round pick — even one that the team traded up a few spots to snag — nothing will be guaranteed for the rookie. He’ll have to fight for every opportunity that comes his way.

Additionally, he’s playing at a position that the Dolphins will almost certainly upgrade in the coming offseason. Whether or not Perry can stick and not become buried on the depth chart will have to be seen.

For now, though, Perry’s opportunity is right in front of him. If he’s able to get healthy soon, he’ll return to a wide receiver room that’s banged up everywhere and has a giant, flashing “vacant” sign at the slot receiver position. After the trade deadline, all the Dolphins have to work with at receiver is what they have on the roster, which bodes well for Perry. If he can make a statement to close out the season, perhaps he’ll retain a role for next season and beyond.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

For now, appreciate the journey Perry has had and the odds he faced to even get to the place he is now. Nothing is guaranteed for the talented rookie from the U.S. Naval Academy, but the Dolphins right now gives him an invaluable opportunity to make an impact.

No matter what, I’ll be rooting for him — and you should too.

(thanks for reading, and if you enjoyed the article, give me a follow on Twitter @EvanMorris72 for more content!)

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE