The Rich Eisen show had some fun with a comment Brian Flores said in a media session on Tuesday claiming “he didn’t have a crystal ball” in response to a question he was asked. Which in the eyes of Rich Eisen shows that Brian Flores is now officially a head coach in the NFL by using that statement. Watch the video clip below to see more of Rich talking about Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

