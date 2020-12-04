Aaron and Josh are back to preview a matchup that is an absolute must-win if the Dolphins want to cement themselves as serious playoff contenders this season. They discuss what the Dolphins need to do on both sides of the ball to neutralize the Cincinnati Bengals and their generic NFL quarterback Brandon Allen. Then they share #OneHotTake from the listeners and give their predictions. It’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW on DolphinsTalk.com!

