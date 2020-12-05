A rough week with the NFL (Atlanta came through though) and another average week pushes my season record to 41-43-1. Let’s take a look at this weeks selections!

Ohio State (-24) @ Michigan State

The Buckeyes are desperately trying to find 6 games to play this season, as it hinges on being able to play in the B1G championship game. They won’t have trouble getting a W this week as they should decimate a very bad Michigan State team. Should be covered by halftime.

West Virginia @ Iowa State UNDER 49.5

This game has low scoring written all over it. West Virginia has failed to go over in 9 of their last 13 games. Iowa State games have gone under 4 of their last 6. I think this will be a defensive slugfest with it being cold and both teams failing to score a ton.

Tulsa (-12) @ Navy

Tulsa is looking to get their 6th straight win against Navy. Tulsa will look to score quickly to force Navy to try to do things they don’t like to do (pass the ball). Tulsa should take care of business here.

Miami (-15) @ Duke

This game was put together a few weeks ago after the COVID outbreak in the ACC. Miami will look to run the rock, with Duke giving up over 200 YPG to opposing offenses this season. Expect King to have a big game and the Hurricanes put this away by more than 2 scores.

Season Record 20-25

NY Jets (+9) vs Las Vegas

If the 2020 season has proved anything, nothing is for sure. The Raiders, who are in a playoff hunt, got destroyed by the Atlanta Falcons last week. This is the Jets last chance to win a game. While they likely won’t win, they should cover the spread in a closer than you think game. With Josh Jacobs likely sidelined with injury, the Jets defense can try to produce similar results like Atlanta. Take the Jets to cover.

Houston (+3.5) vs Indianapolis

The Texans have Deshaun Watson. Losing Fuller hurts, but I expect Watson to find a way to keep this game close. That’s what great QBs do. I still don’t trust Philip Rivers. Their defense gets a lift with Buckner back, but I think this division game stays within a field goal. Take Houston with the points.

Green Bay (-8.5) vs Philadelphia

The Packers are riding high and putting up points, now that their offense is healthy. The Eagles are brutal and Wentz is one of the worst starting QBs in the league this season. Packers will win and cover easily against this NFC Least team.

Buffalo (-110) @ San Francisco (In Arizona)

How is this game a pick-em? Buffalo is clearly the better team and Josh Allen is better than Nick Mullens. Bills are also relatively healthy. Trap game? Perhaps, but I am still taking the better team in a pick em. (I will take an SF win for fandom purposes).

Season Record 21-18-1

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE