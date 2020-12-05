Leigh Steinberg, the agent for Tua Tagovailoa, stated on Facebook Saturday afternoon that he is flying to Miami to watch Tua play the Bengals. While no official word from the organization has been released yet on if Fitzpatrick or Tua will start at quarterback, this might be an indication that Tua could be back in that starting lineup on Sunday.

BREAKING NEWS: It appears as though Tua Tagovailoa will be playing for the Miami Dolphins against the Cincinnati Bengals tomorrow. His agent, @leighsteinberg , is flying to Miami to watch him play per his Facebook post just recently posted. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/nZDspUH0AS — Big E (@ian693) December 5, 2020

UPDATE: Leigh Steinberg has UPDATED his Facebook post to say “ FLYING TO MIAMI TO SEE DOLPHINS PLAY BENGALS “ after word started to spread of his original post.

FLYING TO MIAMI TO SEE DOLPHINS PLAY BENGALS—Had to take negative test to go to game,double masked. Posted by Leigh Steinberg on Saturday, December 5, 2020

